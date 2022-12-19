By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Media Adviser to Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr. Sola Fasure has described as “mischievous” comments attributed to his principal on the ongoing accusation and counter-accusation on the state’s debt profile.

Fasure made the remark in a statement released on Sunday and made available to Vanguard.

The statement read in part: “I have read with dismay, comments attributed to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the ongoing accusation and counter-accusation on Osun debt profile.

“This statement is thus necessary to clarify that the Minister has not made or authorized any statement on the matter, however, comments made by me to a reporter were misreported and attributed to him by media houses who never had a conversation with me.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is focused on his current assignment as the Minister of Interior and will not be distracted by the ongoing bickering. The actors involved in the current imbroglio are thus advised to keep his person out of their accusations and counter-accusations.

“If and when the Minister will speak, all media houses will be contacted through the usual channels as it has always been the case.”