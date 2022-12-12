…Affirms Ajijo as traditional/ spiritual head of Ayetoro

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Ondo High Court sitting in Okitipupa, Ondo state, has sacked a self-styled traditional ruler of Ayetoro community, in the oil rich Ilaje council area of the state, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi.

The presiding Judge, Justice Temitope Adedipe, ordered Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, to stop parading himself as traditional ruler and spiritual head of the community.

Justice Adedipe, however, affirmed Olaseni Micah Ajijo, as the traditional head and Spiritual head of the Church in the coastal community as ratified by Board of Trustee of the Holy Apostle Church, Ayetoro.

He made the order in suit AK/17/ 2021 filed by Oba Micah Olaseni Ajijo as claimant, suing Prophet Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi over the rightful occupant of the traditional stool of Ayetoro community.

The claimant sought the reliefs that: a declaration that he is the incumbent reigning Spiritual Head of Ayetoro community having been chosen and installed by the Ogeloyinbo in Council and ratified by the Board of Trustees of the Holy Apostles’ Church, Ayetoro.

“An order restraining the defendant from parading and holding himself out as the Spiritual head of the Holy Apostles Church Ayetoro while the claimant is still alive is illegal and contrary to the age long practice, norms, rules and tradition of the community

He also sought from the Court “an order restraining Ojagbohunmi, his agents or whosoever acting through him from further parading or holding himself out as the Spiritual head of the Church and Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro community or allow himself to be addressed as such.

The claimant, Oba Ajijo, in the judgement was pronounced as the traditional head and Spiritual head of the community, having been pronounced as such in the vision by the Council of Elders and majority of members of the church in accordance with the age long convention of appointment of the spiritual head of the church.

The Court held that the appointment of Ajijo as the Spiritual head and Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro community was ratified by Council of Elders in August 2015 and was communicated to the Ondo State Government and other bodies while he was crowned with Cowry crown as mark of his appointment.

Judge Adedipe, said that ” the testimonies run further that the appointment of the claimant was communicated to the Ondo State Government and other bodies vide a letter dated 18th August 2015″

The Court ruled that the defendant, Ojagbohunmi, affirmed that the head of the Prophets is saddled with the duty to select and announce to the Council of Elders the name of the person chosen as the Spiritual Head of the Church and community as revealed in a vision or prophesy and that the Board of Trustee do not play any role in the appointment of the Spiritual head of the Church.

The Court said the claims of the defendant that he was unanimously crowned, chosen and adopted by the “Council of Elders” against the Supreme Council of Elders” in October 2018 as traditional head of the community was alien to the community.

The Judge said “Having placed the evidence adduced by the parties on the imaginary scale. I ascribe greater weight to the case put forward by the claimant over and above that of defendant.

“Having carefully examined and evaluated the oral and documentary evidence adduced by parties, the judgement of this court is as follows that the claimant is the incumbent Spiritual head of the Holy Apostle Church Ayetoro and community leader (Ogeloyinbo) of Ayetoro.

“A declaration that is contrary to the practice and norms of the Holy Apostles Church and Ayetoro community for the defendant to parade and hold himself out as the Spiritual head of the Holy Apostles’ Church while the claimant as the incumbent is still alive

“The defendant is hereby restrained either by himself, agents or privies from parading and holding himself out as the Spiritual head of the Holy Apostles Church and the community leader of Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro community.

Justice Adedipe, declared that “The counter claim of the defendant is hereby dismissed”