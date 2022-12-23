By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Workers and public servants in Ogun State have applauded the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for fulfilling his promise to pay the December salary before the Yuletide.

The applause was contained in a message of appreciation sent to the governor by the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Akeem Lasisi.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had on Wednesday promised to make the workers smile during Xmas celebration by paying their December salary on time.

The state government also apologized for the staggered and delayed payment of the November salary due to hiccups at some banks.

The governor in the statement recalled how his administration, on resumption in May 2019, paid workers salaries despite the failure of the immediate past administration to make any provision, declared that his government would never toy with welfare and well-being of the civil and public servants.

Lasisi, in the message, however, gave kudos to Governor Abiodun for walking his talk on the early payment of the December salary.

The message reads: “Workers in the state woke up, this morning, to receive their December 2022 salary.

“I want to sincerely appreciate you for saving the heads of the labour leaders.

“Instead of name calling, it was praises upon praises that you said so and it came to pass. We collected our December salary before Xmas. Thank you sir”.