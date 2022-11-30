As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ocean Glory Commodities Limited have again extend its gesture to the management of the Apapa General Hospital.

The management of Ocean Glory led by Paul Cole Chiori better known as Ossy Achievas noted that while his team have been a supporter of other sectors; there was a vital need to extend such gesture to the health sector knowing its one key player in very nation.

He said ‘ we are glad the management of the General Hospital appreciate our little token as this have marked the beginning of a greater relationship.

Reiterating the commitment of the brand to do more in the health sector, The Managing Director of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, Mr. Chiori Peter Cole noted that access to good health care is one major challenge in the country and as such the brand have seek to partner with key health parastatal to look into some major hospital needs

In appreciation of this donations, Dr. A O Keshinro, the Chief Medicial Director through a signed letter commended the management and team of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited for gracing the stakeholders meeting (Maiden edition) and the donations of 2 No of Oxygen Concentrators and 5nos pulse-oxymeters to the hospital environment to further help in the delivery of qualitative healthcare to humanity.

Ocean Glory Commodities Limited are leaders in the maritime industry with track records of excellence

