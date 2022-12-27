By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, commiserated with Mr Julius Rone and his family over the passage of their father and patriarch, Chief Sunday Stephen Rone.

Chief Sunday Stephen Rone died on Monday at the age of 86.

Oborevwori who is also the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, also commiserated with the Itsekiri nation over the passage of Chief Sunday Stephen Rone.

He extolled the late Pa Sunday Stephen Rone for his great contributions and achievements as the longest serving Chief in Warri Kingdom.

Oborevwori maintained that Chief Rone, who was the Obazuaye of Warri Kingdom, bequeathed high discipline and moral on his children and everyone around him.

He said: “Chief S S Rone was a pillar of peace in Warri Kingdom with an extension of comradery to neighbouring Kingdoms. We will surely miss his wise counsel.”

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Chief Sunday Stephen Rone in heavenly realm.