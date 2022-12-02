By Patrick Omorodion

Team Edo bounced back from the disappointment of Thursday’s disqualification of two of her cyclists over double registration to win two sprints gold Friday.

Isah Momoh beat all opposition in the 500m and 200m for men to deny Team Delta all four medals available on Day 3 of the cycling event at the ongoing Delta 2022.

Meanwhile Team Delta continued to dominate in the cycling event to show it is not willing to relinquish its number one position in the National Sports Festival as it won two more gold in addition to the four it had already won in the cycling event to make it six out of eight contested so far.

In the male and female 1km Time Trials, Team Delta won both gold medals. Bayelsa picked the silver in the men’s event while Edo was third with the bronze while Oyo picked the silver and bronze in the female event.

In the 500m female sprint, Delta’s leading cyclist, Ukpeseraye won the gold, Deborah Alase of Rivers state picked the silver while Team Oyo’s Tawakalt Yekeen got the bronze.

Edo won her first cycling gold when Isah Momoh beat Quawan Tijani of Lagos and Emmanuel Gabriel Addo of Delta who picked silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 500m sprint.

Isah continued his winning streak which has put Team Edo second behind Team Delta in the cycling event when he also beat Team Delta’s Azeez Mutiu in the men’s 200m sprint.

Mutiu who was leading in the final had a broken chain midway into the race to allow Momoh overtake him and clinch his second gold medal of the day.

Team Delta’s Ukpeseraye added to her gold haul with the 200m sprint title after beating rival, Joke Durogbade of Team Oyo to bring her total to four gold.

Youthful Team Edo’s Osaretin Godwin beat Team Delta’s Happiness Ernest to clinch the bronze .

RELATED NEWS