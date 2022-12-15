Simon Ekpa

By Biodun Busari

Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on Thursday have begun signing a petition calling on the Finnish government, the European Union and the Federal Government of Nigeria to arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa.

The petition was hinged on the sit-at-home exercise ordered by Ekpa calling on the South-East region residents to observe which has also resulted in attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by enforcers reported as unknown gunmen.

Vanguard reported that the Finland-based member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in a viral video, directed the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home from December 9-14, 2022.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, countered the order and directed Kanu’s group members and residents of the region to boycott sit-at-home and go about their business.

Consequently, angry Nigerians are signing the petition calling for Ekpa’s arrest for “terrorism and genocide.”

The petition read: “We call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.

“One Simon Ekpa (also known as Ifeanyi Njoku), a Nigerian living in Finland, and holding Finnish citizenship, has by proxies, successfully established and coordinated an armed rebel group in Eastern Nigeria whom he now wields to destroy lives, property, and businesses in Eastern Nigeria.

“He’s been seen countless times, using his media platforms in Finland to issue orders to his armed goons in Eastern Nigeria to launch deadly attacks on millions of people in the region for flouting his sit-at-home orders.

“Simon is a separatist fighting for state secession but has never been brave enough to come home and lead the war from the front in Nigeria.

“He is rather igniting and fueling terror on his ethnic group who decline his call for secession.

“Simon’s action is stirring up bloodbath – a genocide in the region, and innocent women, children, the aged and youths are the victims dying everyday.

“Sign the petition, and share it everywhere, to call on the Finnish Government, EU, The Nigerian Government to arrest Mr. Simon Ekpa, and investigate all his heinous crimes and terror activities in Eastern Nigeria.”