Group announces cancellation of Monday Sit-at-Home in South-East, IPOB denies group

By Nwafor Sunday

A group wearing IPOB clothing and displaying IPOB flags has announced the cancellation of the long-standing Monday sit-at-home directive across the South-East.

The group made the announcement in a video that went viral on Sunday, stating that all markets, schools, businesses and workplaces are to resume normal activities from Monday, February 9, 2026, without fear or intimidation.

According to the group, the decision followed what it described as a direct instruction from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ordering the suspension of the weekly sit-at-home action.

The group appealed to residents of the region to return fully to their daily routines, assuring them that it was now safe to do so.

“This decision is meant to restore normal economic, educational and social life in the region,” the speaker said in the video, urging traders to open their shops, students to return to school and workers to report to their places of duty without fear.

However, the group also issued a warning to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, cautioning him against what it described as interference in the affairs of traders and marketers in the state. The group made threats against the governor should, in its words, life be made unbearable for marketers in Anambra State.

We don’t know such people, they are criminals – IPOB

Reacting to the development, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) distanced itself from the group.

The IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, denied any knowledge of the group, describing its members as criminals allegedly recruited by Simon Ekpa to destabilise the South-East.

“We don’t know them. IPOB does not have such people. They are criminals recruited by infiltrator Simon Ekpa,” Powerful said.

He added that IPOB completely dissociates itself from any criminal organisations involved in killings, abductions and the destruction of lives and property in the region.

“Anyone involved with criminals and kidnappers under the guise of IPOB will not be accepted and will be called out. IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) are not affiliated with the criminals responsible for the chaos in our area,” he stated.