Senator Chris Ngige, Labour Minister

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos: The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has waded into the industrial dispute between the management of Promasidor and its employees over the sack of three of their colleagues.

The aggrieved workers through their umbrella bodies, the National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, alongside their Food Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, had Wednesday shut down the Cowbell and other consumables manufacturing giant to force the management to recall the sacked employees.

Vanguard gathered that the management had same Wednesday (December 21 ), written to the Minister seeking his intervention to halt further degeneration of the unrest.

Consequently, the Minister wrote to the leadership of the workers to suspend the industrial action.

According to sources, following the Minister’s intervention, the leaders of workers, met Thursday at the time of this report to suspend the industrial action latest Friday, (December 23, 2022.)

It was gathered that a meeting of parties would be held after the festive period to find an amicable resolution to the dispute.