By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Seven terrorist kingpins and several foot soldiers were reportedly killed during strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch at identified terrorist hideouts in Alhaji Ganai location, Buhari new location and Dogon Maikaji, all in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Military sources said the strikes were authorised on December 1, 2022, adding: “After the successful strikes, it was confirmed that seven key terrorist kingpins, including Jibrin Gurgu, Isah Jauro and Tambuwal from Zamfara State were neutralised.

“Other kingpins eliminated are Noti, Bala, Yunusa and Burti, who was a well-known associate of another sought-after terrorist, Haladu Buharin Yadi.

“Follow-up air interdiction missions were carried out against terrorists and enclaves in Tsofa and Riyawa in Igabi and Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the strikes while thanking Nigerians for the support to the NAF and the other security agencies which he said have been instrumental to the successes recorded so far.

He reassured that the NAF under Air Marshal Oladayo Amao will continue to provide all the air components in the various theatres the needed platforms and arsenals to enable them to curtail the enemies’ freedom of movement alongside other security agencies while bringing them to their knees.