Kylian Mbappe

France striker Kylian Mbappe has made history after scoring a hat-trick in the final of the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the hat-trick, Mbappe has emerged as the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Phenomenal Mbappe helped his team to a stunning comeback, which eventually led to a keenly-contested penalty shoot-outs in Qatar.

The PSG striker converted an 80th-minute penalty and scored an impressive acrobatic volley a minute later, before netting a penalty in the 118th minute of the encounter.