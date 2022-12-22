By Juliet Umeh

AN e-commerce platform, Lodre Mainmarket, has been unveiled in Lagos to tackle the supply and demand gaps experienced in the manufacturing industry in Africa and the commerce ecosystem globally.

Lodre Mainmarket is a solution geared towards facilitating bulk trade between African manufacturers and wholesalers.

Founder and CEO of the company, Mr. Ikenna Nwudu said: “Apart from enabling the trade of ‘made in Africa’ goods by connecting the manufacturer or wholesaler to bulk buyers within and outside Africa, the platform also functions as a B2B and B2C e-commerce business.

“We connect bulk manufacturers and retailers on a platform that not only provides custom-designed storefronts for merchants, but also ensure satisfying closure of sales and purchases and a simple, efficient user experience for everyone.

“Lodre Mainmarket boasts of seven key categories which include consumer electronics, fashion, vehicle parts and accessories, sports and entertainment, home and garden, beauty and personal care and food and groceries.

“These categories and sub-categories are in place to guarantee that merchants’ and buyers’ needs are covered on the platform.”