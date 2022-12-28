Liverpool have joined the race to sign Villareal and Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Fichajes, Samuel Chukwueze is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League sides as Liverpool joins the chase for the Villarreal forward.

Samuel Chukwueze could become Villarreal’s record sale if Premier League sides cough up their €50 million asking price. The Nigerian forward has put in impressive displays for the Spanish side this term, attracting plenty of interest from the English sides.

Among the suitors for the pacy winger is Aston Villa with his former boss, Unai Emery interested him bringing Chukwueze to the Premier League.

Arsenal have also been a long-time admirer of the Yellow Submarine forward but Villarreal’s €50 million asking price could pose a problem for the North London side.

It is reported that Villarreal are not looking to let Chukwueze go for a reduced fee, implying that only the team with the financial will could put in the cash to acquire the dazzling forward.