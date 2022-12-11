*Next year elections won’t consume Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara, has asked Nigerians to apply radical solutions to solving the country’s leadership problem in 2023.

Dogara spoke at the 12th convocation and 15th anniversary of Achievers University, Owo.

The former Speaker, who is the university’s Chancellor, said next year’s elections would not consume the country.

He was optimistic that the country would come out of the elections stronger.

Dogara noted that being radical was to shun violence, vote-buying and embrace peaceful electoral processes that entail orderliness.

Dogara urged Nigerians to use their PVCs to vote their future.

“We cannot look away as stakeholders in the Nigeria project. It is therefore imperative that we have a voice in moving the Nation forward”, the Speaker said.

“Remember the power is your vote and vote is your future. Don’t sell it and don’t keep it in your room.

“You must use it. Participate by coming out massively to vote for your conscience. Vote for unity, peace, justice and development.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, said all staff would be enrolled on Pension Administrators of their choice to enable them be at par with their workers in public universities.

According to him, plans were on to increase students’ population from 3,500 to 8,000 and the number of Colleges to eight.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Aje, said 30 out of a total of 520 graduands bagged first class degree.

Aje said the institution would soon begin programmes in aviation, pharmacy and medicine.

Honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, a retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegeshin Ogunoye.