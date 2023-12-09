Dogara to Tinubu: Include private varsity’s students in student’s Loan Scheme

—- As Achievers Varsity, Owo, holds 13th convocation ceremony

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to include private university students as beneficiaries in its Students Loan Scheme.

Dogara, made the appeal, weekend, at the 13th convocation ceremony of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state.

According to him, “let me appeal to the Federal government to consider the plight being faced by students of tertiary institutions.

” While commending the students loan scheme of this present administration, l join my voice in the call for the inclusion of private university students in the student loan scheme of this administration as part of the palliatives measures since they are also Nigerians.

” The scheme should also be properly managed for the benefits of the teeming youths of this country both in private and public tertiary institutions

Dogara said that since underemployment and unemployment are bedmates of poverty, eliminating them must be the focal point of government’s policies.

“If we don’t ever make it to the point where we can have a rational conversation about economic justice, it would not be because it’s impossible to achieve but because we lack the right leadership.

“We have talked so much about ending so many things in Nigeria, now is the time to talk about creating wealth and ending poverty.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Omolola Irinoye, said 37 students had first class, 259 had second class upper, 198 has second class lower and 26 had third class grade out of 520 graduands.

Prof lrinoye said that the university would continue to expand in its infrastructure by taking agriculture as priority in the nearest future.

She added that” As we commit to development of agriculture with emphasis on food security, we would work to expand collaboration and partnership to achieve success.

“The university is working to bring to reality the convening of stakeholders in an agriculture development and food security summit in the coming year.

Prof lrinoye congratulated the graduated students for their outstanding milestone that opens them to the world of achievement.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, in his address, said in spite of the hash economic environment being witnessed globally, the University Governing Council has prioritized and would continue to prioritize the welfare of its staff and students.

Ayorinde said “We have ensured that the salaries and wages of all staff for the 16 years of our existence had fully been paid.

“We have successfully implemented the Contributory Pension Scheme, and the staff-University joint contribution is remitted to Pension Funds Administrators promptly and regularly.

“Pending the release of new salary structure for staff of government universities, the council recently approved and implemented palliatives to all categories of our staff to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and the hardship occasioned by the policy.

“I want to assure you that we shall continue to do everything possible within the limit of our resources to motivate our staff so as to secure their trust and commitment to achieve our mission statement.”

“We are just 16th years old in our journey to impacting humanity. Keep believing in us and together, we shall fulfill our dreams and aspirations by the grace of God.”

Honorary degrees were confered on the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Engineer Ifeoluwa Oyedele, a former Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Ondo state, Mrs Olajumoke Ajasin and the Registrar na Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar.