.

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared December 29, 2022, as a public holiday for workers of the state.

The public holiday was declared on the sideline of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state to commission some legacy projects.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo made this known in a statement on Christmas day.

The statement reads apart, “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR shall be visiting Kogi State on the 29th of December, 2022 to commission legacy projects across the State.

“In view of this and to ensure a hitch-free reception of Mr President, the Government of Kogi State under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello wishes to announce that Thursday 29th of December, 2022 has been declared a public holiday.

“The decision is to enable the people of the state to receive our President. We urge all our labour unions and security agencies to ensure full compliance.

“Government wishes to call on the people of the State to come out en masse to receive Mr President and display the hospitality we are known for as he will be commissioning life-touching legacy projects across the State”.

Buhari expected to visit on Thursday will be the first official visit of the President to the state since Governor Yahaya Bello took over power on January 27, 2016.