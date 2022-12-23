By Joseph Erunke

THE natives of Eha-Amufu of Enugu State have cried out over the incessant attacks, killings and their displacement from their ancestral homes by unknown militia.

To this end they have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to quickly intervene by directing the deployment of soldiers to Eha-Amufu areas of the state.

The Abuja branch of the community, operating under the aegis of Eha-Amufu Peoples Forum, addressing the media, Friday, in Abuja, said the call was based in its belief that it was the “responsibility of the Federal Government to save us Eha -Amufu people from those trying to wipe us off the land we inherited from our forefathers.”

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Casmir,who presented the position of the group at the news conference, regretted that

“Series of bloody attacks occurred in Eha-Amufu in the past four weeks.”

“The killings and destruction of property on 8th December was high, and the displaced population is massive, and they are in serious humanitarian problems. The Sunday, 8th December attack that left 10 more deaths have made worse and unpredictable the situation.

“Therefore, we are calling on the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Committees on Army and Navy of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to consider and direct The Chief of Army Staff to speedily dispatch soldiers to Eha-Amufu to remain on standby with orders to stop militia attack or any attempt to breach the peace in Eha-Amufu or anywhere near the area.

“We also call on the Chief of Army Staff, and the Chief of Defence Staff, and the National Security Adviser to redeploy the seating GOC 82 Army Division Enugu with immediate effect and replace him with a more capable person who can help bring lasting security in Enugu state particularly Eha-Amufu,”he said.

Other demands of the group, according to Dr Casmir,is that President Buhari should direct relevant authorities including NEMA to speedily visit Eha-Amufu with solutions to the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the attacks;

direct the Police and the DSS to investigate thoroughly the killings involving truck passengers in Eha-Amufu on 7th December, and take appropriate action or actions; speedily find and arrest the attackers and those behind the attacks in Eha-Amufu on 8th, 9th , 18th and 19th December, 2022 and direct relevant authorities including National Boundary Commission to speedily visit Eha-Amufu and resolve once and for all the subsisting land issues between Eha-Amufu and the Benue communities on one hand, and between the Fulani groups and Eha-Amufu on the other. “

“For now, our hands are still locked across our chests in dismay as we await Federal Government’s action,” he said.

A prepared text released to newsmen at the event,said the renewed crisis in the area began when on Wednesday, December 7,2023,

a truck was said to be on transit along the Eha-Amufu-Nkalagu highway, conveying passengers and motorcycles. A group of unknown men reportedly barricaded the highway and flagged down the truck to a stop. A fracas was said to have ensued between the unknown group and the truck driver and passengers. In the process, heavy gunfire was said to have followed the fracas.

“The truck passengers were reportedly killed and the truck was set on fire by the group. The incident was said to have happened on Eke market day in Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State. It is in the public domain that the heavy gunfire that followed the fracas created great panic in the market environment, and people ran from the market into the residential areas. The members of the group that carried out this dastardly act are unknown around Eha-Amufu. They are said to be strangers, believed to have also been on transit through Eha-amufu.”

According to him,”the case is still being investigated by the Nigerian Police Enugu Command.”

He said “on Thursday, December 8,2023,a much more horrific incident happened. Gunmen surrounded Eha-Amufu and attacked and sacked the town. “

“The assailants went from house to house shooting and killing at sight and setting houses on fire.

“Sunday 18th, December, Gunmen reappeared in Eha-Amufu in the morning hours and killed 10 more persons. Monday 19th, December Gunmen attacked Ikpakpara, Agu-Amede communities also in Eha-Amufu. They killed people and sacked the communities,” he added.

The group said the “belief in some quarters that because the truck was waylaid at Eha-Amufu therefore, people who waylaid the truck and carried out the dastardly act are from Eha-Amufu is wicked, and a deliberate act of disinformation. “

“As a pan-Eha-Amufu group representing the nine autonomous communities in Eha- Amufu, we state as follows:That, the conclusion is false. Eha-Amufu as a community and as a people have no hand in the said truck-incident of Wednesday 7th, December 2022.

“We believe and can assert that No known Eha-Amufu man or woman was in any way involved in or with the said incident. However, we condemn the act. Eha-Amufu people love and value peace. Our people also travel far and wide. People going about their business in broad daylight anywhere in Nigeria should not be so treated. Our hearts goes out to relatives of the victims. Our land is sacred; not for spilling human blood. Therefore, we urge The Nigeria Police to do their investigations,”it further said.