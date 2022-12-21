.

By Chidi Nkwopara

Two prime suspects, who have allegedly been spearheading the spate of attacks and arson in Imo State, have been nabbed by operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS.

Announcing the breakthrough yesterday in Owerri, during a stakeholders meeting, organized by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, the DSS Director (names withheld), said: “It gives me the joy to announce that two of the people who have been troubling the state are now in our custody.

“The first suspect, who operates with the name, Engr. Mike Ahize, and founder of the criminal camp in the Orsu local government area of the state, has been apprehended.

“His criminal camp is located somewhere at the Imo/Anambra border. This camp thrived for this long, as a result of the difficult terrain. Today, he has been arrested and cooling his heels in our custody.

“Again, just yesterday night (Tuesday), we also nabbed one Ejima, who says he is bent on burning down all facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state.

“He has been boasting that the general elections will not hold anywhere in the state. Let me also inform you that in the early hours of today (yesterday), the suspect led our operatives to his armoury, where we recovered somes arms and ammunition.

“There is no doubt that the nation is passing through difficult times. What is going on is sheer criminality and that is why all the security agencies are working in synergy, to tackle the issue.

“We are talking about the forthcoming general elections, but that will only be if we have a nation to call our own.”

Welcoming the stakeholders earlier, the REC lamented over the growing attacks on INEC offices.

Her words: “These attacks are a concern to the Commission, considering its negative consequences on INEC’s preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“However, it is pertinent to mention that these attacks would not in any way, disrupt the set electoral calendar of the Commission.”

She used the opportunity to commiserate with the Imo State Police Command, over the loss of it’s personnel, during the exchange of gunfire, during the Owerri attack.

Giving an update on the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, Professor Agu said: “The distribution of the newly received PVCs, which began Monday, December 12, 2022, shall be on till Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 9am to 3pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.”

Answering a question, Agu assured the electorate that “with the BVAS and electronic transmission of polling unit results, it would not be business as usual, because it is only what emanates from the field that shall be transmitted to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.”