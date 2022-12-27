.

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Dr William Kumuyi, Tuesday, charged youth on continuous self-development to achieve their dreams against all odds.

Kumuyi stated this during a one-day global youth programme, ‘IMPACT Academy’ with the theme ‘Recharged To Excel’ held in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, where he had held the just concluded Global Retreat and to round off today (Tuesday) a six-day Global Crusade with theme ‘Great Transformation for Total Triumph’ organised in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and other Christian Blocs in Ekiti State.

He took his text from the Book of Daniel in the Holy Bible, and titled his message ‘Reproducing Excelling Daniels in this Generation’, while he divided the message into three parts; Recharged and Transformed to Excel; Rechallenged and Toughened Nature To Be Exceptional; and Recommitment with Training for Excellence.

The young people who converged on the venue of the Programme include youth in secondary school, tertiary institutions, and young professionals.

He said: “If you are going to excel like Daniel you have to take initiative so that you can be better influence in your world.

“There people that don’t read anything anymore, they come out of school that would not read even newspaper, out of college they won’t read anything.

“If you bring them together and said the exam you took and you had First Class four years ago you are going to sit for that exam now, they have not read a jot after they came out from school, they are old now at 32 and 38, they cannot read anymore, even what they have studied before they cannot read anything anymore, they become engineers and they do not know the development going on in their field.

“They become doctors and always prescribe and a new product has come, pharmacies is not standing there, new medical journals have come do you read? Daniel was still reading even at the age of 90.

“Education for elevation. Some people who do not have education go buy certificate and pay for it and have certificate and you do not have education you do not want elevation in life and you will be thrown out of college because in college no education and you lie.

“We passed through primary school, secondary school and tertiary, and we keep on educating ourselves because as we read Daniel it says “Knowledge shall increase”. And in the world we live today, experts tell us now that within two years knowledge doubles, and if knowledge is doubling like that and you don’t have real education and you stop reading after passing out of school there will be no elevation.

“What you can do 10 years ago you cannot do that now with the same knowledge and training you had 10 years ago. It is the continual education that helps you to be elevated all the time.”

However, the cleric called on young people to be courageous against evil influence around them, and warned that if they nurture evil it would grow and devour them.

“It is what you nurture that will grow and develop. If you nurture evil it will grow because eventually what you nurture will grow up and become stronger than you are and might destroy your life.

“But if there is a new nature; loving, Christ-like and converted nature and you nurture that new nature by praying to our God reaffirming your consecration, new nature and it will grow up”, he added.

He also prayed for the participants against all ‘lions’ in the world that the devil wants to use in destroying their lives and destinies.

Meanwhile, he reeled out success nuggets that would help young people succeed.

“Reading and studying after formal education; Readiness through supplication with faith; Repentance while seeking divine favour; Refreshing of skill for further endeavour; Revelation of salvation in its fullness; Realisation through self-denial and fasting; Renewal with Steadfastness and faithfulness; Retaining of our standing without falling; Reconnecting with the supernatural without falsehood; Refocusing on shining stars forever and ever; and Reasoning reasonable rest and sustained service on the field”, he stated.