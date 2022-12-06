By Emmanuel Iheaka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Tuesday, said Imo State has the capacity to export palm seeds.

This, he said will be feasible if he emerges the next president of the country.

Obi spoke at a campaign rally of the party in Owerri.

The LP presidential candidate stated that his administration will invest hugely in education, health and agriculture.

He submitted that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU won’t go on strike if he becomes the next president.

This, he stated will be achieved by engaging in dialogue with ASUU leadership to ensure that universities are never shut down.

Obi also reiterated his commitment to providing jobs and transforming the country from consumption to production.

The ex Anambra state governor, said that rural people across the country would feel the impact of his administration if he emerges victorious in the February 25 presidential election.

He said: “If you make me your president and Datti my vice, ASUU won’t go on strike. We will dialogue with them. We will work with the students. The future of any serious country is dependent on their education and health sectors. I will invest hugely in those sectors if you elect us.

“We want to go back to Agriculture. That is why we want to turn Nigeria from consumption to production. We will create jobs and export, export and export.

” I and Datti are not corrupt. Our records are clean. Datti was a senator and I was a governor in Anambra. If you want to check my record, go to Anambra state and verify. As a governor of Anambra state I didn’t allocate a plot of land to myself, my wife here or my children. If you see any land I allocated to myself or any member of my family I will quit from this race.”