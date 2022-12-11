• ‘We fly Indian doctors into Nigeria to treat Nigerians for free’

By Kennedy Mbele

One of India’s largest health care networks, Max Healthcare, has become a household name in Nigeria due to the innovations they have brought into the nation’s health care sector, particularly its recent introduction of Bone Marrow Transplant, BMT, and Liver Transplant, LT, said to be cost effective and recording 99% success rate. In this interview, Country Head, Max Group of Hospitals, Saravanan Arimuthu, says witnessing patients’ recovery is a major factor motivating him in his job. Excerpts:

What can you tell us about Saravanan Arimuthu?

I am an Indian and a pharmacist. I have two MBA degrees, one in logistics and supply chain management and the other in healthcare and hospital management. I have been in Nigeria since 2018.

What are the languages you speak?

I speak English, Hindi, Tamil, basics of Russian

What sets you apart from other people?

I am a balanced person. My professional thing and charity work differentiate me from others.

What can you tell us about your family life?

I am married and blessed with a daughter and a son. My wife Sangeetha Saravanan did her B.Tech in textiles and MBA in finance and marketing. She is a Director of two companies dealing with majorly international education facilitation. She supports Nigerian students too. My daughter Harshini Saravanan is doing her 10th Standard and my son Jaivanth Saravanan is in 7th Std. They are both good in academics and sports like badminton, chess, some musical instruments and some dance.

To what extent have you realized your objectives as a pharmacist?

Being a pharmacist, I do multiple things, dispense drugs, manufacture tablets, do quality control, market pharmaceutical and domestic products, and engage in e-commerce, that is, on-line pharmacy. I was heading all the fulfillment centers across India. I grew up from the executive level to Area Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager and Zonal Sales Manager. I was heading India as a National Head at Netmeds.com. Now that I am in Nigeria I am Country Head of one of the largest hospitals in India, Max Group and we are planning to expand.

What drives you in your profession as a pharmacist?

In my current job, I meet a lot of patients and I have empathy on them. I love giving complete support to patients, including connecting them to doctors in India to discuss treatment options, duration, success level, etc. This information makes the patients happy and, in turn, motivates me a lot. I love seeing them alleviated of their pains.

If you were to study another course, what would that be?

Basically, I am interested in science only. So, if I would have to study another course, I will go into medicine.

What can you tell us about your employer, Max Group?

Max Group is the number one hospital group in India on international patients. We are getting patients from 135 countries across the globe. We have 4, 800 clinical doctors, 3,400-bed-capacity and 25,000 health workers like me. Max has saved many patients from critical health issues. We do complex surgeries..We get a lot of referral cases whereby patients whose treatments are not successful are referred to us and are treated, satisfactorily.

What values do you think place Max above competitors?

Speaking from patients’ perspective, we are always interested in alleviating the pains of patients and in providing proper treatments to them. Treatment at Max Care is affordable. It is the most affordable healthcare center across the globe. The success rate of all our treatment is excellent. Like I said, we have 4,800 clinical doctors. In addition, we have joint commission international accreditation, which is mandatory for treating international patients. That’s why we have a lot of clients across the globe.

What have been Max’s major challenges and how have they been tackling them?

We have a lot of challenges. For instance, in Nigeria, the current exchange rate is a major challenge. Dollar is not available in the market and if seen it goes for different rates. So, I always support my patients by ensuring that they settle all their bills with us at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, rate. I go with the patient to the bank and plead with the manager that payments be made at CBN rate. This saves a lot of money for our patients. Apart from that, I educate my patients on the facilities available. Other hospitals don’t do that.

In what ways is Max taking advantage of Nigeria/India bilateral relations to develop Nigeria’s health sector?

I discussed with one of the professors from a teaching hospital in Nigeria who had requested for a surgical partnership with his institution. We periodically do capacity building skill and knowledge transfer activities for Nigerian doctors. We do webinars and virtual and Physical Continuous Medical Education, CME, regularly. We assemble them in hospitals and lecture and interact with them on health related issues. In addition, we send Nigerian doctors to India for free observation. I have sent many Nigerian doctors to India under what we call ‘observership’ program. We are always eager to educate Nigerian doctors and engage them in skill transfer activities. We also support them in fellowship programs and online training program. We also work with the Nigerian Medical Association in all their programs. We are also into partnership with government and private hospitals for surgeries. We also promote medical value travel or second opinion for complex surgeries.

Can you also share with us Max’s social responsibility programs?

We do a lot of corporate social responsibility programs such as free virtual consultations for patients. We also engage in outreach programs whereby our Indian doctors fly into Nigeria and carry out free medical services in communities and do free Medical Camp. We also test patients for free. We did free Medical Camp in Abuja where we screened patients by Nigerian and Indian doctors and other healthcare supporters.

Many Nigerians die due to inability to afford certain treatments. What is Max doing to reduce cost of medication?

Max is providing medical services at very affordable cost. For instance kidney transplant costs $13,000. It is more exorbitant in other countries.

What do you do at your leisure time?

At my leisure, I listen to music and read books. For instance, I am reading a book titled ‘Life Amazing Secrets’ currently.

I engage in fitness activities such as walking. I also socialize with friends. I have a lot of Nigerian friends; we go for dinner periodically.

What professional bodies do you belong to?

I belong to Indian Professional Forum, IPF, and Indian Cultural Association. I am also a member of Rotary International. Recently, I participated actively in the installation of a new President.

What is Max’s projection in the country in the next 10 years?

Our number one projection is capacity building; we want to take many Nigerian doctors to India. We will expand our partnership programs with hospitals across Nigeria. More of our Indian doctors will be coming around to carry out delicate surgeries in Nigeria. We are very successful in the treatment of patients; we want Nigerian doctors to also be very successful in alleviating the pains of patients and treating them locally.

What can you recommend as ways of improving the health sector in Nigeria?

Infrastructure is a big challenge in Nigeria. Cancer cases are on the increase and we don’t have adequate facilities. We need to have enough facilities. Recently, there are qualified doctors migrating to other parts of the world. There should be private/public partnership in the sector. This will enhance more benefits for patients.

After several years in Nigeria, any regrets?

None. I love Nigeria. Recently, I picked up two of my senator dresses. I am really happy meeting my Nigerian friends especially at weekends. I am happy wearing senator dress and being in the midst of my Nigerian friends.

How would you describe Nigerians to an old Indian woman who has never been to Nigeria?

I will tell her that Nigeria is a beautiful country with beautiful people that have a lot of emotions, hard working, good family systems and easy to understand culture. They have a lot of youths.

What is your advice on health insurance?

First, I would recommend that Nigerians learn to detect diseases at early state to enable treatment. Nigeria should establish and maintain a robust health policy, including life insurance. Celebrities should be used to promote health insurance scheme. Corporate organizations and well meaning Nigerians should support the country to fund free healthcare scheme. Government may not do that alone.

Any other thing you will like to tell us?

Well, I would like to add that I do little charity work. It may not be big. I am also interested in blood donation. I donated blood, recently. We should cultivate the culture of donating blood because a pint of blood donated by an individual can save three lives. I talk to people about blood donation. Kidney and liver transplant patients need blood and organ donors. We need to educate people to save the lives of relations through such donation because ignorance is a major problem. Let’s start with small issues like blood donation and probably people will later be coming to save relations by donating matching organs.