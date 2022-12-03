By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

The managing director of HYPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa has said that, from the inception of the commission covering six states in the country people oriented projects have been executed to meet the target goals of the commission.

Yelwa while reacting to a fictitious and envious publication being bandied by mischief makers said that it has become necessary to bring to public knowledge what has been achieved so far under his stewardship.

He explained that as part of the primary functions of the commission, HYPADEC distributed fertilizers at sixty percent discount to 1,810 communities in addition to that, relief materials were also distributed to those affected by the recent floods all within the six member states.

On social interventions, the MD said that students from the members states were paid NECO fees along side medical outreach to boost the health status, he noted that grains were also distributed to 1,810 communities while boreholes and solar street light were installed in the six member states and their communities.

He added that , on the claim of unilateral decisions at HYPADEC he argued that when the management came on board it has organized town hall meetings attended by stakeholders and members of the board where the mission and vision of the commission was unveiled, however ,similar meetings were held in the emirates of catchment areas where policies were developed and strategies mapped out on how to implement them notable among them include medium term strategic plans which involved all the participating governors and stakeholders of the catchment areas of HYPADEC .

Under his leadership, the commission have demonstrated compassion through rapid response to victims of hydro generation and floods states like Kebbi, Kwara, Benue, Niger and Kogi states were well attended too, so such claims can be understood as a ploy to distract the commission from paying attention to it’s primary functions “we would remain undeterred, steadfast and focused despite attempts to smear our names and that of the commission he said

