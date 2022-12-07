By Gabriel Olawale

The leading promoter of African art, HourGlass Gallery, has displayed a variety of artworks by the great living legend, Ablade Glover, spanning the last fifteen years of his creative journey.

The exhibition, which will run from 4th to 19th of December, provides insight into Ablade’s creative process, not just for the past fifteen years, but for the seven decades he has worked.

Speaking during the unveiling of his 45 artworks and book ‘Crowds &Queens: The art of Ablade Glover’ in Victoria island, Lagos, Ablade said that some of the artworks are recent pieces exploring many of his familiar themes with new insights.

“Many of the other artworks are markers of my artistic journey over the past decade and half.”

On his part, the Curator of the exhibition and Owner of HourGlass Gallery, Mr Dozie Igweze said that the 45 artworks of Ablade through the exhibition presents variety by the great African painter.

He added that, as time passes, this great artist remains constant as a prime interpreter of an African energy and effervescence.

“This exhibition attempts to explore his art from the last fifteen years. It presents an array of artworks created during that period in an attempt to contextualize his ideas and provide a frame of reference for exploring and understanding his art.

“Hopefully, this exhibition can enhance the appreciation of Ablade Glover’s genius. Genius is not a word to be taken lightly. But Glover is probably one of the most influential African artists of the last century.

“He has brought energy, light and dynamism to the exploration of African-ness and womanhood.

“What you may think you see in this exhibition are markets, buses, women, trees, people, among others. But what you should look for is the African spirit etched unto each canvas, the joy, the effervescence, the energy of a continent expressed in colour, the strength and dignity of the women of this continent acknowledged on canvas.

“What you should look for is the joy of colour, colour laid unto colour, some colours remaining untamed, other colours, fused to create a glorious, wondrous melody. Each canvas is a dance of colours and an ode to this continent.”

He admonished the general public within and outside Lagos to patronize the exhibition stand at HourGlass Gallery and also look out for the book, ‘Crowds & Queens: The art of Ablade Glover’.