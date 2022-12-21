By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Harrison Okiri better known as Harrysong and his wife have welcomed their second child.

The delighted father posted a photo of his fingers grasping the baby’s fingers on his Instagram page on Wednesday to reveal the news.

He disclosed that his wife gave birth to their second child on Wednesday at 3 am, and the newborn was given the name Purity.

“Another very big congratulations?” he said.

“Yes! Now that Christmas is over, you’re in order.

“Welcome to the world, my second daughter, at three in the morning today, and she will be known as PURITY.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGMAKER||🇳🇬 (@iamharrysong)