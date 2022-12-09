...Our men trailing them – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Unidentified gunmen on Friday were seen shooting sporadically in some parts of Imo state.

It was gathered from eyewitnesses in Owerri and its environs from where the incident happened.

Also, the Imo state Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the development.

However, it was said by the eyewitnesses that the gunmen’ plot was to enforce the sit-at-home order allegedly issued by one Simon Ikpa. An order which had been denied by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In the process of the shooting, it was said that some persons were attacked and injured. It was rumoured that a brother to a Nigerian actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw was among those severely attacked at the time of filing this report. Also, Security agents were allegedly attacked by the gunmen at different locations as well as residents returning from their daily activities.

Some of the places affected were Ubommiri in Mbaitoli local government area and Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area.

Other local government areas touched by the rampaging gunmen were Ideato North and South, Njaba, Orlu, and Oru West among others. Some residents were said to have been attacked at the village market square.

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, said: “Our men are out there trailing the hoodlums and more plain cloth officers have been sent out to arrest the situation. For the killing of a brother to an Actor, Osita Iheme, that I can’t confirm now. We are investing it.”