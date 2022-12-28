By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Divisional Police station in Ihiala has been set ablaze by hoodlums, creating fear in the villages and other communities in the area.

Some buildings in the station were completely burnt down and the motive has not been established.

An eye witness said that following the attack on the police station, which is located along the Onitsha-Owerri road, motorists traveling to or from Owerri had to use the Okija- Uli road to bypass Ihiala.

The eye witness said: “Youth gangs with weapons attacked Ihiala Police Station yesterday and most of the structures were brought to ruin. Machete attack on Okada riders has continued since then and sporadic gunshots are still heard around the area.

The Anambra State Police command which confirmed the Incident said operation is still going on there.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the hoodlums threw explosives into the station.

He said: “Our operatives in the early hours of today, 28/12/2022 engaged some gunmen who attacked Ihiala police divisional headquarters and recovered one abandoned Ak47 rifle. “The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire power of the police operatives, and no casualty was recorded.

“Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station had already ignited fire and affected the building.

“The fire has been put off and operation is still ongoing in the area.”