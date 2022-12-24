.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- A group identified as Circle of Elites Club, on Friday said they would partner Imo state government to address the challenges of the mentally challenged persons in the state.

One of the leaders of the group, Iwuchukwudi Chigozie, spoke at the Imo State Rehabilitation Centre for the mentally challenged at Umuneke-Ngor, in the Ngor-Okpala local government Area of the State, when they delivered relief materials to the centre.

According to him, “Humanitarian exercise is an annual ritual performed by the group to see how they can be of assistance in uplifting the lives of the less privileged in the society. Stressed that the Club is working towards partnering with Imo State Government so as to broaden the humanitarian service.

“We are here to celebrate with our brothers and sisters in this season of Christmas and that is why we brought all these food items to assist. From time to time we will continue to check on you.”

Receiving them, an official of the Rehabilitation centre, Mrs Scholastica Unegbu, called on the “Well spirited individuals in the society to find a time within this Christmas season to celebrate with the less privilege.”