By Henry Ojelu

THE Richard Akinnola Foundation, weekend, distributed food items and money to widows and children of late journalists and activists.

Some of the food items distributed include bags of rich, indomie, toiletries and cash tokens.

Speaking during the presentation of the items in Lagos, Mr. Richard Akinnola said the gesture, which started about 13 years ago, will be extended to widows of late journalists and activists outside Lagos.

Akinnola said: “This year’s empowerment is special because we have decided to extend the gesture to widows and children of late journalists and activists outside Lagos. It has not been easy sustaining the programme, especially with the economic hardship in the country but we will continue to do our best to put a smile on the faces of widows and children of late journalists and activists in the country.

“Every day journalists and activists struggle to beat deadlines to keep ahead of their job. They rarely find time to rest, which is not good. Stress and exhaustion is now major killer, and we advice that every journalist and activist must find time to rest.”