By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

American multinational corporation software company, Forcepoint has introduced three data breaching preventive solutions which it said will help Nigeria maintain strong data privacy.

The solutions added to the fight to keep Nigeria’s data security intact.

The software giant was attracted to Nigeria by one of its West Africa partners, Tecom.

Tecom designs and delivers tailored infrastructure and security solutions for the specific needs of organizations.

The solutions include Data Loss Prevention, DLP, Forcepoint ONE and Forcepoint New Generation Firewall, NGFW software packages.

DLP enables businesses to discover, classify, monitor, and protect data intuitively with zero friction to the user experience. It audits behavior in real-time with Risk-Adaptive Protection to stop data loss before it occurs.

Forcepoint ONE is a unified gateway for web, cloud, and private app access – Identity-based access control to business applications managed in one place for secure web gateway, SWG, cloud access security broker, CASB, and zero trust network access, ZTNA.

Forcepoint NGFW connects and protects people and data accessed throughout an organization’s offices, branches, and the cloud. Through a single console, Forcepoint NGFW enables security teams to deploy, monitor, and update thousands of firewalls, VPNs and IPSs rapidly, whether in-house or via a managed service provider

Explaining why these data solutions are important in the new datacentric work environment, Senior Sales Engineering Manager, Middle East and Africa, Mohamed El Shenawy said that data is the Lifeblood of business and threat vectors are increasing in sophistication, putting sensitive data under constant attack.

He said from exfiltration and ransomware compliance challenges with new regulations, securing data in remote work environments is now, more than any other time, very imperative.

He said the mission of Data Protection is to protect important data wherever it resides without frustrating users, overwhelming Administrators, or mistaking attackers for real users.

For him, Forcepoint Enterprise DLP controls all customer data with one single policy, replacing broad, sweeping rules with individualized, adaptive data security that doesn’t slow down customer’s employees. It also blocks actions only where the user needs to, and drive productivity and simplify compliance with predefined policies.

The solution makes it possible to view and control all of the customer’s data with the industry’s largest pre-defined policy library. Ensure regulatory compliance across 80+ countries for GDPR, CCPA and more. Deploy data classification with Boldon James and Azure Information Protection. Protect critical intellectual property with unsurpassed accuracy; protect PII and PHI, company financials, trade secrets, credit card data, and other pieces of sensitive customer data-even in images.

It follows intellectual property (IP) in both structured and unstructured forms and stop low and slow data theft even when user devices are off-network. It also prevents data breaches automatically blocking actions based on an individual user’s risk level with Risk-adaptive data protection.

On Forcepoint One, EL Shenawy said the solution simplifies security, changing the old way of security management where everything is forced through a data center, to a more modern and simplified method of cloud data management which embraces Zero Trust, manages policies in one place and Pushes enforcement out to the edge

He said FOne represents ONE cloud-native, Zero Trust platform, ONE set of policies for web, cloud, private apps ONE unified way to secure data and ONE integrated cloud console.

Explaining why Forcepoint One is important, he said: ”According to data center security trends 2022, by 2025, 80 percent of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access from a single vendor’s security service edge (SSE) platform. Also by same time, 30 percent of enterprises will have adopted a data security platform (DSP), due to the pent-up demand for higher levels of data security and the rapid increase in product capabilities and 70 percent of organizations will consolidate the number of vendors securing the life cycle of cloud native applications to a maximum of three vendors”.

Forcepoint delivers all these packages in Nigeria, aided by the deep industry knowledge of its partner, Tecom, a global system integrator and managed service provider with expertise and capabilities across many industries.

Tecom’s business functions deliver digital innovation solutions to support businesses. MD and Sales Director Tecom, Happiness Obioha says her company always shops for deep understanding with clients in different industries, to be able to work closely and understand their pain points, what is critical to their businesses and support them by providing expert guidance and solutions that meet and exceed expectations.

In addition to having a team of highly specialized experts with unique skills in different areas of expertise, the company has competencies in main three ICT network areas-Cybersecurity, Application&Licensing and Network&Infrastructure.

Those competencies help it deliver services which enable organizations drive excellence in Cyber security, IT Operations, and seamlessly integrate data for increased profitability across all areas of operations.

According to Obioha, “We possess an uncommon ability to anticipate ICT trends and future needs of our customers using people, process and technology to deliver scalable and actionable strategies that meet organisations’ unique security framework” she said.