…As Police warn perpetrators

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ABOUT five persons have been reportedly killed and others seriously injured as rival cult groups clashed Tuesday night around the popular Ibom plaza along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Some eyewitnesses who were around the Ibom Plaza axis yesterday said the fracas which started about 6:30pm on Tuesday caused residents within the area including motorists to scamper for safety.

Reportedly, a particular cult group killed a member of another cult group who was a passenger loader at one of the Motor Parks within the metropolis Tuesday morning and members of the deceased went for a reprisal.

One Aniekan, a tricycle operator, told newsmen that the cult war lasted for about two hours, before security operatives arrived and restored normalcy to the area.

He however linked the remote cause of the violence to a minor disagreement at a betting shop, plaza by Ikot Ekpene road, and recalled that the incident triggered the old animosity between the rival groups.

According to him: “One cultist, a member of the vickings confraternity had placed a bet to the tune of N5,000, but could not pay after he lost.

“The shop attendant asked him to pay or drop his phone, but he refused and, instead call his gang members on phone, who came, pounced on the attendant and raided the shop.

“The resultant reprisal led to a free -for-all, with three persons killed; two at the Plaza area and one at the Ikpa road junction, close to the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) town campus, while two others, had earlier been killed at Okokon Etuk street, few meters to the Uyo City centre”

Meanwhile, the state Police command confirmed the incident in a statement titled:,”Cult clash at plaza” signed y the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon.

The statement which was made available to newsmen on Wednesda, reads : “Yesterday, at about 6:30pm, the Command received information about a Cult clash at the Plaza.

“While the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Olatoye Durosinmi condemned in strong terms, the unfortunate incident which caused palpable fear among the good people of the state, the CP has reminded those involved in this dastardly act to note that the ban on cultism in the state is still in force and that henceforth, perpetrators of such acts will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws.

“The CP has therefore, called on Residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as the command has emplaced adequate security at the Plaza and around the state, throughout the Yuletide and beyond”