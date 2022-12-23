By Gabriel Olawale

In every society, there are people whose voice matter and who also call the shots. There are some Asian ( is one of the world’s 7 continents) who have extended their influence beyond their immediate families and friends and are bringing about great changes in their nation/ Continent and the world as a whole.

There are many success stories. Below, we look at those Founders/ CEOs, innovators with the greatest impact, notable for taking the world by storm in their respective fields.

They all have done extraordinary service to Asian continent. And have shaped the present day Asia.

1. Mukesh Ambani

In the list of entrepreneurs in Asia, Mukesh Ambani is ranked number one. Currently, he serves on the board of Reliance Industries, which specializes in oil and gas refineries, petrochemicals, and other activities in the petroleum and petrochemical sectors. Additionally, Ambani is a business pioneer. Through several ventures, he has diversified his reach in the Indian market. Among Mukesh Ambani’s accolades are awarded from Ernst & Youngs India, India Leadership Conclave and Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards, Harvard Business Review, and Asia Society, among others.

2. Dhanin Chearavanont

In 1921, Chia Ek Chor fled his typhoon-ravaged village in southern China and began a new life in Thailand selling vegetable seeds with his brother. Through several technology ventures and contract farming initiatives, their business is also diversified geographically across Asia. He now leads the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) in his father’s footsteps. CP Group’s Senior Chairman and President of the Chearavanont family. In addition, he is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Asia.

3. Fatih Mehmet Gul needs no introduction, as he is a physician with loads of experience in healthcare management and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Fakeeh University Hospital, UAE and VP for growth office at Fakeeh Care Group, KSA.

His fame and influence shot over the clouds when he was listed by Forbes among Top 50 Healthcare Leaders 2022

Gul has led FUH since 2017. He is also the founder and executive director of the non-profit platform CSR Middle East.

Under his leadership, the hospital achieved many firsts in the region and received prestigious awards in a variety of areas and has managed partnerships with several organizations, such as Siemens Healthineers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Henkel, DP World, du, Emirates Red Crescent Society as well as the health-tech startups as Okadoc, Nabta, Prognica and prestigious universities as University of Sharjah and HBMSU.

He is a strong advocate of ESG awareness and regularly delivers speeches and podcasts to help the healthcare industry make investments that are good for the environment. He is one of the most active supporters of King Charles III’s Terra Carta initiative.

He got his medical degree from Erciyes University in 2003 and has later pursued courses in management at Cornell University and Harvard Business School.

4. Raaja Kanwar the Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo International Limited.

According to sources One of his subsidiaries Apollo LogiSolutions Limited (ALS) has a global network in over 100 countries.

He has been instrumental in evolving the business of digital cinema in India that gained acknowledgement from then Hon`ble Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh.He was also selected amongst World’s Greatest Leaders 2017-18 and 2018-19, Asia & GCC by URS Media & AsiaOne Magazine.

He Is seen as one of the most influential personality and also recongnised among the top 3 notable CEO/ founders of companies in India.

Raaja Kanwar company, Apollo Group is recognized amongst the major players in the world and specifically in India.

He is Acclaimed as the top businessman of the 21th century and lauded for his dynamic, pioneering and innovative genius.

He was probably the first Indian businessman to recognise the strategic significance of investors and discover the vast untapped potential of tyres markets and he channelize it for the growth and development of industry.

Kanwar was educated at St. Columba’s School, Delhi and thereafter graduated in engineering from Drexel University, Pennsylvania, US

5. Kwok Tak-Seng founded Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of Hong Kong’s largest property developers. In Hong Kong, he was a successful businessman. Before this, he worked for Hung Cheong Import & Export Ltd, the Hong Kong agency for YKK Zippers, the world’s largest manufacturer of zips and zippers. Upon his death in 1990, his sons Walter, Thomas, and Raymond assumed control. It is for this reason that he is ranked second on this list of entrepreneurs in Asia.