By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has intensified efforts at restoring the Abuja Master Plan, with its Taskteam on City Sanitation removing 3,197 illegal structures and crushing 1,292 commercial motorcycles within two weeks.

In particular, a total of 123 illegal structures were removed at Katampe Extension and Guzape Districts, while 3,074 shanties were removed and cleared at Durumi I, II, III, Monkey Village, Dagba, the Illegal IDP Camp at Durumi District and under some bridges in the Federal Capital City FCC.

Also, no fewer than 1, 292 commercial motorcycles were impounded in areas where their operations are banned and consequently crushed in line with a Courts forfeiture order obtained.

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said the exercises were to ensure the safety and security of all FCT residents and maintain high standards of living devoid of any threats.

Ahmad said the Task Team mobilized all necessary tools (human and material) and commenced the removal of such identified nuisances which culminated into the successes recorded between 9th – 22nd December 2022.

He noted that the FCTA had observed with great concern, the increase in illegal developments in some parts of the FCC, flagrant disrespect for the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles and proliferation of shanties and illegal settlements under the guise of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He explained that most affected Districts with such illegal developments are Guzape, Katampe Extension and Lugbe Airport Road. Areas with shanties in the guise of IDPs includes Durumi, Wasa and Kuchi Goro.

“Areas with disturbing activities of commercial motorcycle operations include and not limited to Airport Road, Durumi, Kubwa, Asokoro Extension and Guzape Districts.

“Such concerns no doubt exacerbate security challenges, affect the aesthetics of the city as well as contravene the approved Master Plan of the City which invariably create bottlenecks in the management of the City”.

The FCDA boss recalled that the FCTA Management, led by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello resolved to address such anomalies and restore the confidence of residents in the Administration, directed him to lead other stakeholder Departments and Agencies to ensure that such anomalies are squarely addressed.

The Executive Secretary FCDA’s led Task Team comprising of: Coordinator AMMC, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Directors of Departments of Development Control, Security Services FCTA, Urban and Regional Planning, Lands Administration, AGIS, Survey and Mapping, Engineering Services FCDA.

Others include; Resettlement and Compensation, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Parks and Recreation and Chief Security Officers (Police and DSS) to FCT Minister, which duly identified all the concerned location and mapped out strategy for effective removal of such illegalities.