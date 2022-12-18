By Sylvester Kwentua

Last week Wizkid shocked a lot of his fans after he declared that he has been single for too long. In an emotional Instagram post, Wizkid didn’t mince words by declaring that despite three baby mamas, he was still very single.

“Been single for so long! Gotta find me one or two.” Wizkid posted.

Fans advise….

Wizkid’s post didn’t go down well with a lot of his fans, as many of them felt he had no reason to declare he was single, especially as he has three women who have all given him children. While many of them asked him to consider getting married soon as he was getting old, others just simply told him to emulate his colleague, Davido, who recently secretly got married to Chioma, one of his baby mamas.

@pattowealth tweeted “ Daddy yo cant be crying single when women surround am.” @Soladubai tweeted “Wetin do all your baba mamas?”. @Tunjibalo tweeted “ Baby pick one baby mama and turn her to a wife na”

@realwunmigold wrote “Haba! Ojukokoro wan dey do wizzy abi? Single ko, double ni”. @Techolomo tweeted “ Davido has shown you the way, e remain for u to follow, Wizzy. @Funkekehinde tweeted “It is not fair for Wizkid to say he is single; wetin do Jada? Shola? Binta?” @Detounwa tweeted “ Bros, you have them around you; go and get married. @Judebadderboy tweeted “Una no go advice starboy yo marry one of his baby mamas just like Davido?”