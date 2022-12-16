.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AFTER four years of consistent construction work by Julius Berger, the multi-million naira 2nd Niger Bridge connecting the western and eastern parts of the country was finally opened to traffic yesterday, with the people residing around Onitsha and Ogbaru areas of Anambra State expressing joy at the development.

The Federal Government ordered the opening of the bridge for use starting from midnight on Thursday.

The Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Wednesday during the inspection of the bridge said the test run on the bridge would last from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

As soon as officials of the Federal Ministry of Works removed the barriers to enable vehicles to drive on the bridge, residents of Odekpe in Ogbaru and other people plying the Onitsha-Owerri expressway jumped up in excitement and hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards the completion of the project.

It was gathered yesterday that many traders are already acquiring spaces down the bridge along the Obosi interchange in Onitsha for various kinds of business.

Most of those who spoke said they would open restaurants in the area as the interchange would soon become the hub of business around the Idemili and Ogbaru axis of Anambra State.