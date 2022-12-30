By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Enock Mwepu has been appointed as the coach of Brighton’s Under-9s after the player was forced to retire at the age of 24 following a heart condition.

Ex-Zambian international, Enock Mwepu was a Brighton player but had to retire from football at 24 years due to a hereditary heart condition.

He played most of his career at RB Salzburg before joining the Premier League team in the summer transfer window in 2021 for a fee of €23 million.

Since he can’t play football anymore, he has decided to go into coaching and has begun his new journey as Brighton’s under 9’s academy coach sticking with the club that brought him to the Premier League.

He was called “the computer” as a nickname during his childhood and playing time because of his intelligence while playing ball.

He was the Captain of the “Chipolopolo boys” Zambian national team before his retirement.

Although his career time was cut short he believes in God always and still looking at focusing on a new plan for his future as a coach.