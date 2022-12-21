Elon Musk

By Biodun Busari

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has said he will resign from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter.

Musk made this revelation Tuesday on Twitter following the result of the poll he conducted on whether to quit his role as CEO.

He, however, said he would only step down if he has found a successor that would be “foolish enough to take the job.”

Read also: Twitter users vote for Elon Musk’s resignation as CEO

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

The billionaire had promised to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users vote “yes” to him quitting the role.

Since the Tesla founder bought the social media site in October, he has sacked about half of its workers and attempted a rollout of Twitter’s paid-for verification feature before putting it on hold.

The feature was re-launched last week as he always affirms his main motive for acquiring Twitter is to promote free speech.