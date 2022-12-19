By Obas Esiedesa

The Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Services, NEMSA, Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir at weekend disclosed that the agency has so far this year inspected 15,931 electricity projects in the country out of which 10,692 have been certified fit for use.

Engr. Tahir who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja all the mega transformers being brought into the country under Siemens’ deal would undergo similar certification before they deployed across the country.

He noted that given the danger posed by electricity and electrical installations to consumers and professionals, the agency would continue to apply stringent measure minimize risk to the public.

He said: “Electricity has become a necessary part of our everyday life and is of great benefit to us. However, it is associated with hazards, which if misused/abused, a terrible price is paid in injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, and unscheduled down time; for safe, reliable and sustainable Electricity Supply, it is paramount that the associated hazards are effectively mitigated.

“Mitigating the hazards of electricity to make it safe, reliable and sustainable, led to the development of Technical Standards, Regulations and Codes; The developed Technical Standards, Regulations and Codes can only be impactful if effectively enforced, thus the establishment of NEMSA”.

Tahir who doubles as the Chief Electrical Officer of the Federation also disclosed that the agency has monitored 12,114 existing networks and power systems nationwide which is part of its mandate

“Over 3,255 electrical installations at factories, hazardous installations have been inspected by NEMSA. There has been significant increase in the total number of manufacturers of electric concrete poles certified in Nigeria. It has risen from 21 in 2016 to 143 in 2021”, he added.

The NEMSA CEO said the 10 mega transformers under the Siemens deal with the Federal Government will be inspected and certified.

According to him, “From inception of this programme, NEMSA has been involved, we are part of the team that reviewed the technical specification of these electrical materials and equipment before they are brought into the country.

“And we are also going to inspect them and certify them before they are finally energized across the country”.