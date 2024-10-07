DisCos face NEMSA deadline to upgrade dilapidated power networks

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, on Monday, disclosed that electricity distribution companies in the country have up till next week to replace weak distribution networks in their franchise areas.

The NEMSA Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Tukur Tahir Aliyu who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja at the 2024 Customer Service Week, said the DisCos were earlier issued two months’ notice to effect then changes.

He explained that following the discovery that most of the distribution networks were old and weak, the DisCos were directed to do the necessary upgrade to ensure the safe distribution of electricity in the country.

Following an electrocution incident in Calabar, NEMSA had ordered Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, to upgrade some of its network in the Cross River State capital, but Engr. Aliyu said the jobs done by the utility were deemed to be unsatisfactory after two inspection visits.

“We were there (Calabar) two times to ensure that what we asked them to do was done but we were surprised that they had not done it and so we issued an enforcement notice to them. But when we also looked at the networks generally, we also discovered similar networks across the country.

“So, we went to the drawing board and issued enforcement directives to the entire utility companies in the country. They were given two months to make sure that all those areas that were mentioned in the directives are effectively carried out. The two months is ending next week and our officers are already on ground and will swing into action to monitor those places and get back to us at the headquarters”, he stated.

He said the “objective of the celebration of the customer service week is to celebrate team work and service of all staff and to ensure that our services and support go Above & Beyond for customers, which means that our service processes and delivery should transcend our normal mode of carrying out our functions”.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli said the customer service week calls attention to the importance of people to boost morale and team work.

He pointed out the 2024 theme: ‘Above and beyond’, “emphasizes exceeding expectations in all aspects of service, whether internal or external e.g in testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations in the country”.