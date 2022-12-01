The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has described the Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta South Prince Michael Diden Ejele as a grassroots politician who has affected lives across Nigeria.

According to Oritsewinor during the Delta South PDP ward-to-ward meeting, the people of Delta South will have robust representation through Ejele.

He noted that there is no other Senatorial candidate that knows the people or has been of help to the people than Ejele.

“No doubt in Ejele capacity of bringing to the people, good representation.

“Considering his impacts over the years, the people can trust him with their support and votes.

“There is no village in Delta South that hasn’t felt the impact of Ejele and I am happy a lot of persons are already testifying of his antecedents.

“Ejele is the best person to represent the good people of Delta South as a senator.

“He will be there for the people and will make sure what is due to them is given to them.

“The people will witness unprecedented transformation when Ejele becomes a Senator.

“Ejele has the ability to attract the needed developments to Delta South.” he said

RELATED NEWS