…Concludes search operations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Wednesday, afternoon, recovered the body of second missing fun seekers who drowned on Monday, at Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah area of Lagos State.

The agency had on late Tuesday, recovered the first body at a coast line, Ajah area.

Recall that the two yet to be identified missing persons, who were among fun seekers had thronged the beach for Boxing Day Celebration, drowned while trying to rescue another person during a failed rescue attempt of a third adult male.

The life guard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which is why he was unable to attempt it.

While giving the update on the unfortunate incident, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the recovery of the bodies.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the first body was located and recovered along the coast line at a neigbouring community (Okun Mopo) on Tuesday evening.

According to him; “The agency has successfully located one body of the two missing persons.

“It was located along the coast line at a neigbouring community (Okun Mopo).

“The remains have been bagged and handed over to the relatives of the victim.

Confirming the recovery of the second body, LASEMA boss, “The body of the second adult male that went missing on Christmas Day was recovered this (Wednesday) afternoon.

“It took the combined effort of LASEMA operations teams and a team of local divers to complete the recovery operations.

“Hence, the remains of the deceased have been dispatched for delivery to State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.