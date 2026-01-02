Sanwo-Olu to revisit burnt GNI building as LASEMA opens help desk for missing persons

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Eight days after the deadly fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Lagos Island, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to revisit the scene on Friday, January 2, 2026, barring any last-minute changes.

The 25-storey GNI building was gutted by fire on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025, an incident that has so far claimed six lives.

It was gathered that the governor’s visit will focus on a further on-site assessment of the structure ahead of the planned controlled demolition (implosion) of the building. Integrity tests conducted on the edifice reportedly revealed severe structural compromise, necessitating the demolition.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has opened a Help Desk at the site to address concerns over persons reportedly missing following the inferno.

The move follows public outcry by families who fear their relatives may still be trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed sections of the building.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this development on Friday.

“We once again send our condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May the Almighty God give them the strength to bear this terrible loss,” he said.

According to him, the Help Desk is intended to receive information from families of persons believed to have been trapped in the building.

“The information provided will be verified and documented to compile a consolidated list of reported missing persons. This will aid rescue, recovery and identification efforts,” Oke-Osanyintolu explained.

He added that emergency responders would continue combing the site to ensure that no one is left trapped in the rubble.

To ensure a comprehensive and orderly operation, LASEMA, he said, is working closely with relevant emergency response, health and security agencies.

“The agency remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and will continue to provide timely updates to the public as developments unfold,” he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu also advised members of the public to remain calm, cooperate with emergency officials and avoid the incident area to enable responders to carry out their duties effectively.