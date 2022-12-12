By Ada Osadebe
Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has responded to rumours that her fiance, Ryan Taylor, is seeing someone else.
Ryan Taylor is seen in a viral video with British influencer, Fiona Michelle, which comes just days before he proposes to DJ Cuppy.
Read also: Movie maker, OT Odimayo refutes allegation of fraud against her
However, in her response, DJ Cuppy stated on her Twitter page on Sunday that she doesn’t want a ‘cliche and perfect’ love story.
She wrote, “Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway? Cliché.”
Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the DJ’s response.
@DanielRegha said, “Cuppy rumours have it that ur fiance (Ryan Taylor) is being unfaithful, u are acting like it’s funny but this is a serious issue that shouldn’t be overlooked; It will be in ur best interest to investigate & qu!t the relationship if the stories are true. Better safe than sorry.”
@modell.tosin said, “Broken engagement is better than a broken marriage.”
@nnenna_blinks_ said, “My opinion : This is all stunt. There was no relationship and the engagement is a stunt. Her dad didn’t even wish her congratulations like he did for Eazi and his daughter. This is all cruise and vibes.
@stanbnx said, “As long as she doesn’t care, Your opinion is unnecessary, She has found love and that’s all that matters to her Now, I hope the man reciprocate her love. Marriage is Forever.”
@nene_george said, “Two people you can never advice, a man with money and a woman in love. Just let them learn on their own. Which one kwocern me?, Abi which one kwocern agbero with overload?”
@gungirl001 said, “She’s seeing the red flag , but I guess red is her favorite color, or she thinks it’s a carnival.”