Christmas is just a week away from today. I pray the Almighty God gives you a gift that He alone can give you in Jesus name.

Brethren, let’s consider, Genesis 1 vs. 2- 4: (KJV) “ And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness”.

Brethren from what we just read, God saw light as “ good” which implies that he prefers light to darkness.

Whatever is not of God in your life represents darkness and must give way to the Light of God in Jesus’ name.

Challenges of life that make us uncomfortable like sickness, barrenness, recurring miscarriages, loneliness etc. Constitute darkness in our life and I’m sure that the opposite of these challenges would bring light into your life. Light brings joy.

Either the enemy likes it or not, darkness will give way to light in your life in Jesus name.

Inability to conceive may be due to physical reasons such as medical diagnosis but for many people it could be due spiritual reasons.

Such spiritual reasons may be as a result of curses, witchcraft, attack in the dreams etc. All of these are agents of the forces of darkness. These forces could remain in one’s life if the Light is not present in the life of a person.

People going through challenges could therefore be described as people held captive by the forces of darkness.

The good news is that these forces do not have the capacity to hold you down forever, if only you follow the right path.

John 8 vs. 12 states: “ Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life”.

These are the words of our Lord Jesus Christ. The message is clear, be in Christ and let Christ be in you so that you can overcome the forces of darkness.

I’ll share the testimony of a lady shared by Pastor Abraham Adeniji of RCCG.

A lady had been praying for the fruit of the womb. She conceived and she went to the market to shop for some items. A mad woman stark naked emerged from nowhere. Hit the pregnant woman she fell and lost the baby.

She cried to God again in prayer and she got an answer when she conceived. She was so afraid that she begged her Pastor who wanted to travel abroad not to until she delivers. Her request was turned down though her Pastor prayed with her and she delivered safely.

This time around, she carried to full term and delivered the baby. You can imagine the joy in her family.

Three days after the baby was named, a relationship came to visit her. The relationship carried the baby and three days after, the baby was healthy and suddenly died.

The forces of darkness turned her joy to sorrow. This would not be our portion in Jesus’ name.

The next time she got pregnant, she and her husband went shopping again. From a distance, they saw the relationship that visited and the baby died three days after. They ran away before that person could see them.

That was the baby she carried to term and has till today.

Now, what are the lessons from this testimony?

First, is the forces of darkness are stubborn and they don’t ever rest.

The second is that more often than not, the forces of darkness are persistent.

Three is that many of the people who come to congratulate you on the birth of a child are actually enemies pretending to be friends.

The fourth is that when a baby is born, we should not allow just anybody to carry the baby. It is not also the time to keep guests in your home except of course the one that you trust to assist you with nursing the baby.

We should never assume that everyone around us is happy with the birth of a child.

For the couple mentioned, they intensified prayers, the light of God came into their lives and their home, God visited them, darkness gave way and a baby was born. Of course, they had learnt their lessons. They didn’t need anyone to tell them whom to accommodate or not.

Brethren, you have an advocate that can set you free from the forces of darkness.

Jesus said in Luke 4 vs. 18& 19: “ The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised.

To preach the acceptable year of the Lord”.

Brethren, Jesus was sent to the world to set you free from the captivity of the forces of darkness.

It’s your decision to allow the Light into your life.

To be in the light, you need to be a born- again Christian. Give your life to Christ trust in Him with prayers, worship, thanksgiving and love to other human beings especially the less privilege.

Sister, you need to get more serious with God. Pray as if you can see the Lord physically.

Pour out your heart to him and make you request known.

It wouldn’t be long before the Light in your life over shadows darkness.

What they have thought you would never have, the Lord would give you more than you ever expect.

Let’s take some lessons from one or two Bible passages.

Matthew 10 vs. 36: “ And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household”.

Brethren, be careful. Share your pains and thoughts with the LORD and not with man.

From the testimony of the lady I shared, you know that enemies abound within. You may not know but there are people who do not want you to get married, let alone have children.

Once pregnant, keep yourself safe. Don’t go out unnecessarily. Arm yourself with the Word of God.

The Holy Bible should be your best companion. The more of it you read, the more light you put into your life. Avoid fighting anybody. Be a prayer warrior.

Some people don’t know how to keep things to themselves. They would announce plans to go for IVF and the forces of darkness will lead their failure.

The doctor has no medical knowledge to stop the unseen forces of darkness only Jesus can keep them off you.

Faced with such challenges, you have a guide in Micah 7 vs. 7: “Therefore, I will look unto the LORD; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me”.

If you are sure that God will hear you, why discuss with man?

Brethren, for a person waiting on the Lord for the child- a bearing or marriage partner, you need to attend a church that caters for your needs and you are sure of the Anointing upon your Pastor.

Ask yourself, how many people have gotten their breakthroughs in a particular assembly.

Is the preaching in line with the Word of God?

When in doubt, don’t leave out as we say in journalism, ask the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit according to the Holy Bible has the capacity to guide you and lead you to the truth.

The year is about to end but your testimony is about to begin.

As you rejoice this season, please remember, orphans, widows, the disabled etc.

Plan to donate to orphanages and others.

The Lord will reward you beyond your imagination in Jesus name.

Shalom!