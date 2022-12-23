he Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), says all is set to introduce Continuing Professional Development (CPD) as a requirement for the procurement of practice licence in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ali Rabiu, COREN President on Friday in Abuja.

He said the introduction of the CPD will serve as a quality control mechanism to ensure that only competent practitioners were issued practice licence.

Rabiu said the implementation would take effect from January 2023 in pursuance of the COREN amended Act which had made licence compulsory for all engineering practitioners and firms.

“ In order to ensure operational excellence in engineering, some critical indigenous engineering regulations, codes and standards have been developed.

“`Some of which have been recently gazetted to regulate engineering practice in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Other codes to ensure that engineers in the country meet global best practice include COREN Engineering Practitioners’ Code of Conduct, Regulations on Accreditation of Engineering Programmes in Nigeria among others.

“Work has commenced on developing National Construction Safety Standards for Nigeria in the area of Building/Civil Infrastructure, amongst others,“he said.

He said that COREN has called on Presidents and Registrars of some Regulatory and Professional bodies to proffer solutions to the ugly menace.

“COREN is implementing the Engineering Regulations Monitoring Programme by establishing State Technical Committees and State Expatriate Monitoring Committees in all the States of the Federation.

“At present, 20 have been inaugurated. The most recent ones were in Abeokuta, Ogun and Lagos States last week respectively.

The president further said COREN had been effectively put on the engineering World Map by ensuring its adequate visibility and participation in the activities of World Federation of Engineering Organisations.

He outlined such events as the World Engineering Summit of March, 2022 at Costa Rica, that of the 30th Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) General Assembly.