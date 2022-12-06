By Adesina Wahab

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has said it is going to sue the Federal Government for not paying its members their eight months salaries being withheld by the government.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by the National Coordinator, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, the National Secretary, Dr Henri Oripeloye and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ernest Nwoke, the body said it was disappointed that the government refused to pay its members their dues when it was clear that they were not part of the strike that rocked public universities from February 14 to October 14, this year.

According to the union, in a number of letters written to various agencies of the government, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, it made it clear that it was not part of the strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Details later…