Following reports of outbreak of cholera in Ekureku community, Abi council of Cross River state, which has led to multiple deaths, the state government late Saturday night revealed that no fewer than 30 persons were currently receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

According to the Director-General, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpeyong, the 30 persons are in some facilities in Abi and Yakurr LGAs of Cross River state. DG PHC, Dr Janet Ekpeyong during her visit to patients receiving treatment at one of the facilities in Abi LGA on Saturday .

Vanguard gathered that the incident which occured with an index case on Thursday, December 15, was said to have been escalated after the consumption of a contaminated water from the village drinking source.

Briefing newsmen after a visit to the community and the health facilities where those affected were recuperating, Dr Ekpenyong regretted the unfortunate incident which she said would have been averted if simple protocols were taken into consideration.

She said: “Prior to my visit, the state Government had deployed a response team together with representatives from the world health organization, the Nigerian Red Cross and Wash Program who had intervened accordingly, and rescued many lives

“The State Government finds this incident quite unfortunate and sympathize with families who have been affected.

“Because of how fast the transmission rate of cholera is, we have recorded deaths with many other victims hospitalized in various government owned facilities and graciously, responding to treatments.

“We are applying every possible means to halt transmission as we have gone across the community sensitizing the people on the possible ways of managing the disease.

“We have as well been speaking to the community leaders to support the state Government by lending their voices to ensure their communities adhere to hygiene protocols to end cholera and other related illnesses,” she said.

Speaking further , she revealed that samples had been taken and sent for confirmation, while treatments of the water source and fumigation was on course.

Vanguard correspondent observed that the team also distributed drugs, consumables and other commodities needed for their response.