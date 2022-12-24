By Jimitota Onoyume

Chevron Nigeria limited has handed over a three classroom block built in Edjeba primary school, Edjeba community ,Delta state to the school’s management .

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the classroom blocks built under a joint venture arrangement with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, now Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited , NNPCL, Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria limited, Rick Kennedy said the completed project again reaffirmed the company’s commitment to development of the education sector in the country.

“It is our brief that qualitative education is the bedrock of national development. Our pride will be to see students from this state go on to become internationally celebrated professionals in their chosen fields of studies .

The address read by Mr Momodu Riwanu also assured that the oil giant will continue to invest in community development , thanking the Edjeba community for ensuring enabling peace for business to thrive peacefully.

Mr Segun Peters who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner of Oil and Gas, Prince Amgbaduba Emmanuel, lauded the oil giant for the gesture, promising that the state will continue to provide the needed atmosphere for businesses to thrive in the state.

Chairman Warri south local government area, Dr Michael Tidi and the member representing Warri south state constituency II in the state House of Assembly, Hon Mathew Opuoru in their separate comments also hailed the company for the completed project, stressing that it will enhance quality of learning in the school.

The Commissioner for Primary Education, Ms Rose Ezewu represented by Nana Egbejuwa , the Director General , Local Content Agency, Delta state, Dr Morris Idiovwa who spoke through Aghogho Okwuobeno in their separate speeches also thanked the joint venture partners for the donated class room blocks.

Principal Edjeba basic secondary school, Mrs Mayuku Abeji in her vote of thanks , expressed gratitude to the oil giant , assuring that the school will make good use of the classrooms and facilities to enhance quality of education.