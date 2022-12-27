By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea are in advanced negotiations with Monaco over a £35million move for defender Benoit Badiashile.

The 21-year old centre back is considered as an aggressive player who can fit comfortably into a three or four-man defence offering manager Graham Potter the flexibility of tactical switches.

Newcastle had earlier been interested in snapping up the French defender but he picked up an injury in the process of negotiation which prompted Eddie Howe’s side to shift their attention to other options.

West Ham and Sevilla also showed interest but the 6ft 4in France international has always wanted to play for a Premier League side playing in the Champions League.

With Red Bull constantly rejecting Chelsea’s bid for Josko Gvardiol, the Blues are now forced to make an immediate move for Badiashile.

While it is indicated that negotiations are ongoing, Chelsea are said to be willing to pay in the region of €35m (£30.8m) for the 21-year-old.

Badiashile is largely regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in world football, despite missing out on a place in his country’s World Cup squad.