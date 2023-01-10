By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea are weighing up a move for PSV Eindhoven winger, Noni Madueke as manager Graham Potter looks for more reinforcements to turn their season around.

The Blues have only won two of their last nine matches in all competitions which have landed them in the 10th position on the EPL table, and also see them out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The pressure keeps piling on the Blues boss to get the club back on a winning note and has now turned to the January transfer market to spot talents that could prove helpful to the club’s fortunes.

Although they have secured the services of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m, Molde striker David Datro Fofana for £8m and Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos for £18m, the club are considering a move for 20-year-old Madueke, according to The Times.

Born in Barnet, north London, Madueke spent times in the academies at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Dutch club PSV in June 2018.

He has since played 78 times for their first-team, scoring 19 goals and this has earned him international recognition with four caps for England’s Under-21s.

Madueke is contracted to PSV until 2025, meaning they could demand a far higher price than his market estimate of around £13m.

He has also reportedly attracted the interest of AC Milan after scoring twice against them in a mid-season friendly last month.