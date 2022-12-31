By Nwafor Sunday

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

It said that the 95-year-old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on Saturday at 9:34 AM in his residence at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.

The Pope Emeritus has been down with sickness.

The statement reads: “The Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope Emeritus died at 9:34 AM on Saturday morning in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, which the 95-year-old Pope emeritus had chosen as his residence after resigning from the Petrine ministry in 2013.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible.  As of Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.